Address varsities cash crisis

Public universities are in a financial mess. But so is the country itself, with the National Treasury, left with little room to manoeuvre.

Without financial allocations from the Treasury, most of these institutions of higher learning would definitely grind to a halt.

The Treasury is currently on the spot over delays by the universities to pay their academic and support staff salaries.

The employees are still waiting for last month’s salaries.

Four of the institutions have written to their employees, informing them about the delay and requesting them to remain calm and continue to discharge their duties.

That is a tall order, as the employees have their immediate needs, including food, and other commitments.

All 35 public universities are experiencing financial difficulties. They are not only unable to pay salaries but have also not been remitting statutory deductions.

Today, the employees are owed a total of more than Sh7.9 billion, including pension fund contributions.

The country, too, is in a deep cash crunch, with more than half of the tax collected being used to repay foreign loans borrowed in the past 10 years.

Though the incoming administration has pledged to solve the cash crisis bedevilling the universities, it will not be easy.

The Treasury must prioritise expenditure and cut wastage to free funds for public universities.

These problems cannot be solved overnight, but every effort must be made to ensure that the institutions are not shut down.

For their part, the universities must also devise ways to boost their finances. They need fully-fledged cash-generating committees.

This is an area that calls for more innovativeness to get support through creating endowment funds and philanthropy.

It is also possible to monetise research or consultancies in their areas of expertise as possible sources of funding.