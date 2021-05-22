Address vaccine hitch

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his team have done a commendable job in the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. Their collaboration with other state agencies to enforce health protocols and regular updates to boost awareness have helped slow down the spread of the deadly virus.

However, their handling of the vaccination phase has not been up to scratch. Since the first consignment of more than a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived, with health professionals, security personnel and people aged above 58 prioritised to get the jabs, there has been some confusion.

The people who got their first dose should by now have started receiving the second one. Instead, they are being treated to conflicting statements that appear to even pour cold water on the campaign itself. Health CS Kagwe hinted that those who got the first jab need not worry, as it offers over 70 per cent protection. However, the fact is that these people need to get their full dose and go on with their lives.

Arrival of second batch

Naturally, the CS has come under severe criticism, with the ministry pulling down that statement from its social media accounts. The problem arose after India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, stopped exports as it battles a new deadly Covid-19 variant.

CS Kagwe this week said there are only 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines left, and yet there is uncertainty over when the second batch will arrive. His rider that “we have not heard from anywhere of people dying because they did not get the second dose” has infuriated fellow Kenyans.

Though every county received its allocation of the doses, the uptake in some areas has been low as the expiry date of the vaccines approaches. One option should be to recall unused doses from across the country, redistribute them and prioritise those seeking the final jab.