Address the people’s serious concerns first

Someone visiting the country for the very first time would be forgiven for imagining that elections are just around the corner. Of course, the next General Election is a whole three years away, but high-octane politics is playing out, as if nothing else matters.

Everything seems to revolve around politicians. The rest of the people only come in as voters who will either be persuaded or bribed to cast their ballots.

Hogging the limelight right now is the bid to oust Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, after the National Assembly unanimously impeached him. The attention has now shifted to the Senate, which from next Wednesday, will debate one by one, the 11 charges against him.

He is accused of corruption, undermining the government and inciting ethnic hatred, but it is every inch a political battle, and yet there are some really pressing issues that the leaders just ignore or simply gloss over.

An opinion poll has just confirmed that the high cost of living and rising unemployment are some of the people’s most pressing concerns today. As the politicians continue to flex their muscles, the majority of the people lack access to quality affordable healthcare,

In every 10 Kenyans, the Infotrak report indicates, four say the high cost of living is their primary concern. Three in every 10 cite unemployment and access to quality and affordable healthcare as the major issues they wish could be tackled.

While extra-judicial killings, insecurity, crime and also feature, the fact that many Kenyans can hardly put food on the table for their families is a serious issue that politicians have not given the attention it deserves.

What should, indeed, concern these selfish leaders is the finding that a majority of Kenyans, some 73 per cent, believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from 50 per cent in September.