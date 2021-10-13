Address the mental anguish of athletes

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Hoseah Macharinyang committed suicide for unknown reasons on October 9 at his West Pokot home.
  • Police said Agnes Tirop’s body had stab wounds in the neck, indicating that she may have been murdered.

Kenyan athletics is reeling from the shock of the sudden deaths of two decorated world distance running champions, Hoseah Mwok Macharinyang and Agnes Jebet Tirop. Just as preparations were being concluded for today’s burial of Macharinyang, 35, a former world 10,000 metres silver medalist and multiple world cross country team gold medalist, more sad news filtered through of Tirop’s demise yesterday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.