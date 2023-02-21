Address the emerging disparities in JSS start

The rollout of the junior secondary school (JSS) section of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) presents a major national challenge. However, the Education authorities are soldiering on with what is touted as the answer to the shortcomings of the 8-4-4 system.

Nevertheless, the transition from Grade Six to the JSS has not been smooth at all with shortages of teachers, infrastructure and facilities, including classrooms. The government has built additional classrooms and recruited an additional 30,000 teachers. This is, of course, short of the nearly 100,000 teachers needed to implement the new education system.

A vital decision was to accommodate the JSS in primary schools. It was driven by the concern about the plight of the young Grade Seven learners.

Parents have been apprehensive about their children going into unfamiliar environments, where they could easily come under the influence of bullies among older students. But a new problem has emerged: The increasingly stark differences between private and public schools. Though nothing new, its magnitude is more pronounced. It speaks volumes about the readiness for the CBC.

What is emerging this early is a case of two Kenyas as the class divide widens. This was not the intention behind the envisaged education reforms.

Disparities

As a Nation team has found out, the private schools appear a little better prepared for the CBC than the public ones, where there is congestion, staff shortages, lack of textbooks and inadequate facilities, including laboratories and science rooms. Two weeks after reopening, some public schools have not yet received learning materials.

On January 30, the CBC pioneers joined the JSS stream, which is the fourth level after early years of basic education in lower and upper primary learning. The little ones are now in junior secondary school while their seniors, the KCPE candidates, are in the last Standard Eight class under 8-4-4.