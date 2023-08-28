Address school funds hitch in exams term

Schools have just reopened for the third and final term of this academic year. The next few months will be mainly spent on preparations for the Standard Eight and Form Four national examinations.

The biggest headache is, of course, for the principals, who will be struggling to keep the institutions running. Many are staring at huge pending bills with suppliers baying for their blood. And the parents will be struggling to clear their children’s fee arrears.

The candidates must be in school so that their teachers can put the final touches on their preparations for the exams. The Standard Eight candidates are looking forward to scoring good grades and joining high schools of their choice. The Form Four candidates will be hoping to qualify to join university or tertiary colleges. Sadly, school heads will struggle to keep their institutions running.

Whenever this happens, students know only one language, which is to stage strikes that only disrupt learning and in the end disadvantage them. Almost all the boarding secondary schools owe huge debts to suppliers. The principals will be hoping that the parents will pay fees to ease the burden. However, the high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, including food, have drained the resources of many households, making paying school fees a tall order.

While the financial allocations from the national government come in handy, there have been delays. The Education authorities should ensure the last tranches of the allocations to schools are released. After all, the headteachers are not allowed to send students home over unpaid fees, but they cannot keep them in school without funds.

Food prices have shot up since schools closed barely a month ago, in some places by more than double figures. Schools owe suppliers millions of shillings and are struggling because of delays in the release of capitation grants. Principals have asked Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to release capitation grants.