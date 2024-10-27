Address queries on SHIF deductions and benefits

The transition from a troubled system only makes sense if its replacement brings in greater benefits. If not, then there is absolutely no reason for that change. The chaotic rollout of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) since October 1 remains a source of immense public concern.

The families of critically ill patients requiring dialysis or cancer treatment, who have been asked to pay upfront for medical services, have appealed to President William Ruto to intervene. However, he has only given an assurance that the SHIF should be up and running within the next few weeks. These people are sceptical about his assurance.

As the crisis persists, queries have arisen on the high SHIF deductions that are apparently not being matched by benefits. Many people are unhappy about the high SHIF contributions from their pay, as patients struggle to access healthcare. The people are venting their anger on social media and in workplace discussion groups.

The transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the SHIF has also encountered technical hitches. Experts have blamed this on the rush to introduce the system, arguing that it would have required at least two years to fully establish.

What had been billed as the long-term solution to enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare is simply not working.

Under the NHIF, the maximum membership contribution was Sh1,700. However, under the new system operated by the Social Health Authority (SHA), members are required to contribute 2.75 per cent of their household income. This is a steep increase for people already strained financially.

When the SHIF was launched, many people expected expanded benefits that have not been forthcoming.

Patients are being asked to pay upfront for treatment, including those who had fully paid for their NHIF cards. The SHIF had been touted as the pathway to universal health coverage, but illnesses cannot wait for the bottlenecks to be eliminated.