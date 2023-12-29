Address public outcry over high cost of living

It is that time again when people prepare their resolutions for the coming year. Unlike in the past few years when there was a lot of optimism, the current situation is rather gloomy. The just-ended Christmas celebrations were largely low-key and just a few days into the New Year, public scepticism reigns.

A major source of concern throughout the year has been the skyrocketing cost of living. According to a new opinion poll, Kenyans are also worried about widespread unemployment, high taxes and worsening poverty. The crisis has been worsened by the high fuel prices that have pushed up the prices of food and other basic commodities.

Increased statutory deductions, including the housing levy, which have been challenged in court, have seen household incomes shrink, with the majority struggling to put a single meal on the table for their families. These are the issues people expect the government to tackle early in the New Year.

In contrast to December last year, the number of Kenyans feeling the country is heading in the wrong direction has increased from 55 to 61 per cent. This is what a survey by pollster Infotrak found. Some 93 per cent of those polled are unhappy with the way the country is being governed, with the runaway cost of living said to be the primary reason for the pessimism.

The apprehension about the goings-on is particularly strong among 64 per cent of the women and seven in 10 youth aged 18 to 25. This should worry the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of President William Ruto that rode to power on this segment that constitutes the bulk of the population.

For almost all Kenyans, lowering the cost of living ranks high on their wish list at 56 per cent, high taxation (36 per cent), cost of fuel (33 per cent), unemployment (27 per cent) and corruption at 13 per cent. Some 83 per cent of Kenyans have described this year as “terrible”.