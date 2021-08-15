Address infrastructure crisis in high schools

  • Schools are congested and the environment is not conducive for quality teaching and learning.
  • There is a need for urgent expansion of secondary schools and creation of new ones.

The just-concluded Form One admission has exposed a major crisis in education: The country has a dire shortage of secondary schools. Facilities in the existing schools are dilapidated and inadequate. Schools are congested and the environment is not conducive for quality teaching and learning.

