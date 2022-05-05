Address inequalities for shared economic growth

The Kenya National Bureau of Standards (KNBS) yesterday released the Economic Survey 2022, which revealed a surprise 7.5 per cent growth in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The bureau also stated that an estimated 926,000 new jobs were created last year as transport, accommodation and food services sectors started recovering from the Covid -19 crisis.

Some Kenyans, however, took to social media to question the performance since they didn’t feel better off despite the rosy GDP figures. These frustrations are understandable given the harsh conditions facing many households due to the high cost of living.

It’s however important to note that GDP is not a measure of the overall standard of living or well-being of a nation. Although changes in the output of goods and services per person (GDP per capita) are often used to gauge whether the average citizen in a country is better or worse off, it does not capture things that may be considered important to general well-being.

Economists say quality of life may also depend on the distribution of GDP among the residents of a country. Nonetheless, the buoyant growth recovery is impressive and presents hope of reversing the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It should serve as an opportunity to steady the ship. The aftershocks of the pandemic linger on and so do fresh threats posed by the sharp rises in the prices of key commodities such as petroleum and grains due to the volatility caused by the Ukraine-Russia conflict.