Address hunger crisis

Reports that more than 200,000 Kenyans are staring at starvation in Samburu County should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities to move with speed and address the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

According to a report carried in this newspaper yesterday, residents have been going for weeks on end without a decent meal. The situation is so dire that residents have been appealing to the government to give them food instead of cash.

This is because there are no shops in Samburu and no vehicles to ferry people and foodstuffs to the villages. Besides, only 12,000 would-be beneficiaries of relief food are recognised by the county authorities yet Kenya Red Cross statistics indicate more than 200,000 people face starvation in the county alone.

This means any food distribution plan based on official data would likely reach only a few of those affected.

The sad truth is that Samburu is just but the tip of the iceberg. According a World Food Programme report released in December last year, more than 2.4 million people are staring at extreme hunger in eastern and northern Kenya. This means the country has had two years to mitigate the effects of the crisis that experts have attributed to climate change.

That the Samburu County government is working on a long-term solution—by coming up with irrigation projects—is not only commendable, it needs to be emulated by other affected counties.

But the most urgent need is for the government and humanitarian agencies to source food in parts of the country where farmers are complaining of low prices due to glut and distribute it in the hunger-hit counties.