Address concerns to boost credibility of exams

The release of national examination results is always an occasion for celebration, but it also calls for a sober evaluation to ensure that the country gets value from its huge investment in education. These Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results will determine the future of millions of young Kenyans.

A recurring problem is the management of these national tests. It is important that there is transparency. This is why the grumbling about the suspect performance of candidates in some schools should be taken seriously. In the past, there have been allegations of manipulation of results to favour certain schools or regions. These claims should not be taken lightly. If any shortcomings are established, they should be fixed.

An excellent performance in the exam is the ticket to top courses and professions. Of the 1,216 candidates who scored the mean grade A plain, 889 were from national and 172 from extra-county schools. Private schools, which play a key role in supplementing the provision of education, contributed 143 As.

While a lot of work has gone into developing schools in the sub-counties, they produced the highest number of the bottom grades in this year’s examination. Of the 48,174 candidates who scored Grade E, 39,944 were in sub-county schools and 5,961 from private schools.

Also of concern is the fate of some 3,000 students who registered for the exam but did not turn up to write the papers. This calls for an investigation to find out what exactly could have gone wrong. This is too large the number of candidates to just have disappeared into thin air. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his team should take this matter seriously and help to establish what exactly happened.

And they could also address delays in the release of national exam results, this time the Grade Six ones. While the KCSE results were released on time, there was some delay involving the KCPE exam. Efficient management of exams is essential.