Address concerns on varsity funding model

There is definitely something wrong with the new model for funding university students. It simply means that the attempt to reform the system of financing university education has failed to deliver the goods for all that are eligible and should, therefore, be reviewed.

Indeed, there is a serious crisis in the higher education sector, and the intended solution remains elusive as President William Ruto’s administration marks two years at the helm of the nation.

The question that is being asked now in various quarters is whether university education is about to become the preserve of only those students from rich families. This fear has been enhanced as needy students have been slapped with hefty fees.

It is quite ironical, as the new model introduced various categories, including the very needy and less needy in the granting of bursaries and scholarships.

The old system gave out uniform funding to students through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and enabled many students from poor backgrounds to get a university education. All they needed to do was to pass the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and choose the courses they qualified for, and they would all be easily admitted.

However, since the introduction of the new model, the students cannot be assured of sustained support. Some have had to opt for cheaper courses, when they could have qualified for more professional disciplines. Others are not sure that after completing the first year, they will qualify for bursaries or scholarships to continue into the second year.

What is quite clear is that challenges from the introduction of the new university funding formula are not going away soon. The government is pushing ahead with it, despite the increasing concerns about its implementation. President Ruto has waded into the controversy, declaring that the new system is here to stay.