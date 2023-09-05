Address concerns about the digital payments plan

Though certainly intended to help streamline revenue collection, President William Ruto’s directive to have all payments for government services digitally channelled through a single account is already raising some serious concerns. The President also banned cash payments to stem thefts.

At stake is the Sh350 billion expected to be collected by government ministries and other public entities as fees and charges for the provision of services. It is now feared that the controls being set might not be able to prevent abuse.

The real objective was to have the billions of shillings collected paid to the National Treasury through a single paybill number gazetted last December. However, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu is questioning the checks and balances to control the single account held at the Treasury.

It is, of course, her responsibility to verify how public finances are utilised and advise on how to prevent any leakages. This is why she would like the Treasury to tighten controls to protect public money. While having such funds collected through the various public entities has its challenges, so does the centralised control. It will be critical to ensure that a humongous financial bureaucracy is not created that could even hamper the efficient handling and accounting for the money.

The Auditor-General’s annual reports have always flagged wastage, theft and other leakages of public revenue. Controls should not be compromised as a result of the presidential directive and the risk inherent in putting all the eggs in one basket. If this must go ahead, then all the possible loopholes must be sealed.

Merely channelling funds through one account is not necessarily the solution. What is needed is strict checks to ensure that every shilling collected is accounted for and put to proper use.

The Treasury says the intention is to consolidate revenue to avoid having some entities hold cash in commercial bank accounts, while the government borrows to meet its financial obligations. But as the Auditor-General has pointed out, the government is already suffering delays in revenue due to the struggle to shift to the new payments system.