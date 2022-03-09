Address child obesity

The latest edition of the World Obesity Atlas indicates that more than a million Kenyan children aged five to 19 will be obese by 2030. That means their body mass index (BMI), which assesses one’s weight in relation to their height, is above the recommended levels.

Experts have attributed this surge in the number of children living with obesity to a number of factors. These include failure to exclusively breastfeed a child for the prescribed first six months of their life and giving them unhealthy diet, as well as lack of physical activity, especially for older children.

The trend becomes more worrisome considering that the proportion of children living with obesity has shot up from four per cent in the 1970s to 19 per cent in 2016.

This grim reality has its root in what should, essentially, be good news: More people have been moving up the social ladder. Higher incomes have enabled many families to diversify their diet, and with advertisers passing off high-calorie foods as classy and ostentatious, middle-class parents have, unfortunately, come to equate processed foods with good living.

Also tied to high-calorie foods are modern-day pastimes such as video games, which keep children curled up indoors when they should be engaged in psychomotor activities that would do a lot of good to their metabolism and general health.

To reverse this trend, the government ought to incentivise food manufacturers to not only produce healthier products for children but also formulate laws and other regulations compelling food manufacturers to disclose the ingredients for all children products.