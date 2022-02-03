Address challenges in infrastructure projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited his fellow African leaders to Nairobi to brainstorm on infrastructural development in the continent. This will be at the seventh Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) week, scheduled for February 28 to March 2.

Infrastructure is part of what President Kenyatta hopes will broadly define his legacy as he leaves office after the August 9 General Election. Under his leadership, the country has seen the most extensive expansion of the railway network for more than a century.

The standard gauge railway (SGR) runs parallel to the old metre-gauge line from Mombasa to Nairobi and is a mega project with a huge impact in the transport sector. The recent works to link it to the old line are promising with passenger and cargo transport to western Kenya to get a boost.

Also nearing completion is the Nairobi Expressway, the 27-kilometre elevated double-decker highway on top of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way that runs from Mlolongo to the east and across the city to Westlands. Other developments include bypasses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kisumu and projects such as the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor Programme.

The Pida week presents an opportunity to stakeholders to review progress across the continent. The forum should discuss how to overcome the problems, share lessons and generate ideas. Kenya has been a major beneficiary of Chinese loans for mega projects such as roads and railways, making Beijing its largest bilateral creditor. The country has borrowed Sh7.7 trillion, most of it since 2013, to fund infrastructure projects.

But there is concern over the high cost of the projects fuelling the appetite for loans. Analysts have also warned that opaque lending terms could easily lead to China seizing the facilities developed in the countries struggling to repay its loans. This happened to Sri Lanka, which handed over its port to China.