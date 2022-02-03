Address challenges in infrastructure projects

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The Pida week presents an opportunity to stakeholders to review progress across the continent.
  • The country has borrowed Sh7.7 trillion, most of it since 2013, to fund infrastructure projects.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited his fellow African leaders to Nairobi to brainstorm on infrastructural development in the continent. This will be at the seventh Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (Pida) week, scheduled for February 28 to March 2.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.