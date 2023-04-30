Address Caf demands

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania must do more to convince the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to allow them to jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament.

On Wednesday, Caf confirmed that three countries had expressed an interest in staging the biannual, 24-team competition jointly. But the region has relatively underdeveloped football infrastrucure to stage Africa’s premier national football team tournament.

According to Caf, only one stadium in East Africa, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, qualifies to host international football matches.

Caf declared Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium, both in Nairobi, unsuitable for several reasons, which Kenya is yet to address. Ditto Uganda’s Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Kampala.

To stand a realistic chance of hosting the 2017 Afcon jointly, the three countries need to have at least two stadiums of international standard.

Among the requirements are a high quality playing surface, proper lighting, in-built and functioning closed circuit television camera (CCTV) system, changing room and media centres and a standby power generator.

They must also have at least two training grounds maintained to international standards. A country must also have hosted one of the continental junior championships. These include African Nation Championship (CHAN), Africa age-group competitions (Under-23, U-20 or U-17). Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are yet to host any.

The bid faces a stiff competition from well-established football-playing countries like Algeria and Egypt, which have individually expressed interest in staging the tournament.