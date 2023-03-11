Address audit queries

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is a costly public investment funded through an international loan that should be prudently managed and any returns from its operations properly accounted for. This happens to be the biggest and most crucial infrastructure development project since independence 60 years ago.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has, for the third year running, raised the red flag over an apparent accounting discrepancy between the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) cash receipts from the SGR cargo and passenger business operations.

The latest report indicates Sh2.2 billion is missing from Kenya Railways’ books. KRC says it received Sh12.08 billion as freight revenue from KPA, while records at the port show that it was actually Sh14.3 billion, a variance of nearly Sh2.2 billion.

This is not the first time such a glaring anomaly on the SGR freight revenue has been pointed out. In the 2019/20 financial year, the top auditor queried a Sh3.1 billion discrepancy. In 2018/19, she questioned another shortfall of Sh492 million, according to a report tabled in Parliament.

That the other two reports have not been acted upon (or publicly disclosed) indicates a major lapse in the public accountability system. The Auditor-General reports, including those of all other government institutions, must not become part of the public documents that are just left to gather dust on the shelves. The queries come at time when the chances of the project ever breaking even are decreasing. Financiers have slapped the country with heavy penalties as KRC defaults on the loans.

The interest on the SGR loan of Sh569 billion by the end of June 2021 grew by more than 220 per cent between 2020 and 2021. Indeed, the government defaulted on repayment of the Exim Bank of China loan in the 2020/21 financial year. It will continue to worsen, the Auditor-General warns, as KRC continues to be exposed financially due to non-payment of this loan.