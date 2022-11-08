Actualise fertiliser plant

Kenya has signed a deal with an Australian firm, Fortesque Future Industry (FFI), for the establishment of a fertiliser plant as the Ruto administration steps up efforts to ensure an adequate supply of farm input.

The deal, signed by President William Ruto and FFI chairman Andrew Forrest on the sidelines of the UN climate change meeting (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, will see Kenya and the firm collaborate to build a 300-megawatt green ammonia and hydrogen fertiliser plant.

That is a great move in the right direction. For, not only will the plant, which will be built in the Olkaria geothermal field in Naivasha, Nakuru County, help in creating thousands of jobs, but it will also help the country to ditch fossil fuel-based energy and pivot towards green energy.

Besides making Kenya a green energy hub for the region, local production of fertiliser will boost food security and reduce imports, hence huge foreign exchange savings, with positive ramifications for the country’s balance of trade, at a critical time when the strengthening of the dollar has continued to hurt net importers of food and farm inputs, Kenya included.

Successful implementation of the project would also see the country export fertiliser to other African countries—under the aegis of the African Continental Free Trade Area—and farther ashore, further shoring up our forex reserves.

The project will also boost agri-business and the entire agriculture value chain, whose immense economic potential remains largely untapped.