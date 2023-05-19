Actualise Afcon hosting bid

Sports fans celebrated on Monday when President William Ruto announced that Kenya would bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), jointly with Uganda and Tanzania.

This after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba and Football Kenya Federation head Nick Mwendwa presented the bid document to the President, officially kicking off the process that could see Kenya finally host the continent’s top football tournament.

The joint East African bid is up against strong interest from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt, who have all expressed interest in hosting the 24-nation continental football extravaganza.

The candidates are required to table their documents by May 23 to the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

If successful, it won’t be the first time that Kenya is winning bids to stage major sporting championships, having hosted the 1987 All Africa Games, the 2007 World Cross Country Championships, the 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships and the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

However, history has not favoured Kenyan football after the country won the bids to host two major football tournaments, only for the dream to go up in smoke.

In 1993, Kenya won the bid to host the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations but Caf withdrew the tournament from Kenya following lack of commitment from government. Kenya again won the rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan) but Caf, once again, moved the event to Morocco due to lack of proper Kenyan venues.

Kenya now has a good opportunity to redeem itself by renovating the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and the Nyayo National Stadium to the required standards, or even putting up one or two new stadiums.