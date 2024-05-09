Act to prevent epidemics

While the focus has been mainly on the destructive effects of the heavy rains, especially the flooding and destruction of infrastructure, especially roads, there is more bad news: The deluge has fuelled a cholera outbreak.

Which is not surprising as sanitation facilities have also taken a beating from the floods.

The rains have destroyed sanitation facilities, resulting in the contamination of water sources with sewage and faeces.

However, it is commendable that the authorities have raised the alarm over the cholera outbreak with 34 cases confirmed especially in the coastal region, as a result of the widespread flooding.

Cholera causes severe dehydration and can be fatal within hours if left untreated. It thrives in unhygienic conditions, such as those in crowded camps, with a diarrhoea outbreak also reported in some of them.

There is a need for urgent measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak and prevent the further spread of the deadly disease.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has warned that poor hygiene, limited water and use of untreated water could worsen the situation.

It could get worse in the overcrowded camps for the flood victims.

Even with an assurance from the Meteorological Department that the deluge should subside soon, the countrywide mess will take longer to fix.

The health risks underscore the importance of prioritising food safety management.

The people should be educated on the risk that comes with poor food handling. They also need to observe hygiene by boiling water before drinking.

The authorities ought to have expected a spike in waterborne diseases following the flood disaster and taken preventive measures.

The public health officials should move with utmost speed to tackle the cases of cholera and prevent further spread of the disease.

They should also pay attention to other waterborne diseases and take steps to prevent them.