Act to avert Grade 7 crisis

The uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the junior secondary school programme under the competency-based curriculum (CBC) has caused jitters among parents.

There are fresh concerns over the syllabus, infrastructure and funding. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha recently stated that learning will be conducted in both day and boarding schools.

The CS said implementation of CBC and transition from primary to junior and later to senior secondary school, is based on the recommendations of the task force that he appointed in 2019, which handed over its report to President Kenyatta in February last year.

Junior secondary will comprise Grades 7, 8 and 9, after which learners will transit to senior secondary in Grades 10, 11 and 12. Prof Magoha recently said the ministry had identified up to 1,500 primary schools that will host junior secondary students in the interim as efforts are made for a smooth transition. The plan is, however, still shrouded in mystery.

The initial phase, he said, will involve 1,250, 649 students who are expected to move to Grade 7. This number will exert pressure on the already stretched facilities in many secondary schools across the country. The ministry has advised private schools, especially in urban areas, to set up stand-alone junior secondary schools.

Grade Six pupils have no idea which schools they are likely to be enrolled in with the government yet to issue guidelines on placements.

Parents and pupils are also in the dark on the module of examination and grading system. There’s also a looming teacher shortage crisis.