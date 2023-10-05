Act swiftly, end clashes and arrest the culprits

The ongoing clashes along the Kisumu-Kericho counties border in which seven people have been killed, 10 admitted to hospital and at least 200 families displaced in the past few days are a shameful return to the ethnic clashes mayhem of the past.

It is disgraceful that communities that have been living in harmony are once again torching homes and evicting their neighbours. The attackers have also burnt down business premises.

So far, it is not clear why members of these neighbouring communities have suddenly turned against one another. Even if it is about a border dispute, as some have suggested, the sudden spark is suspicious.

This renewed spate of lawlessness is an indictment of the security agencies, especially the police for failing in their duties.

It is for this reason that the calls for the deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) officers in Sondu Township on the border of the two counties should be heeded.

This specially trained unit should move in quickly and stop the bloodletting and destruction of property before the situation gets out of hand. As often happens, politicians are trading accusations on the clashes.

What is absolutely essential now is to stop the attacks and hunt down the culprits. If the alleged inciters of the violence are allowed to go scot-free, this will embolden others to join in.

This region has been prone to such ethnic fights. It is, however, laudable that top leaders from both counties have condemned the lawlessness. The police have been accused of laxity that borders on criminal negligence.

If it is true that some politicians have been fuelling the violence by inciting their people, then they should be pursued and brought to book.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki should get the security chiefs to stop the violence and also investigate claims of bias, indifference and helplessness by the local police officers.

Those who have proved to be not equal to the tasks they are mandated to carry out to ensure that law and order prevail should be withdrawn and quickly replaced.