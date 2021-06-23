Act quickly and firmly to conclude graft cases

The fight against corruption rests on effective investigations and speedy adjudication of the cases. Unfortunately, many high-profile corruption cases never progress because of deliberate schemes to delay them. And this is not new. Neither is it surprising. Corruption fights back, and viciously so.

This week, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji took up the matter with Chief Justice Martha Koome, seeking a formula for breaking the chain. Delays in concluding corruption cases is a major blow to the war against the vice. Which is the reason strategies have to be developed to resolve the issue.

When Mr Haji took office three years ago, he made a solemn pledge to dismantle corruption networks. In his early days in office, he made great strides by reining in top government officials involved in graft. Many were seized and charged in court. However, most of the cases have not been concluded. Most probably, some will fizzle out, having stalled in the courts for years as witnesses vanish and interest in the cases wanes.

Poor prosecution

But Mr Haji should not just lament. He has the systems and stature to push for speedy hearing and conclusion of cases. Kenyans demand action from his office, irrespective of the hurdles. Moreover, whereas it is true that judicial officers delay cases, the ODPP is equally challenged. Evidence is available indicating how cases crumble or delay due to poor prosecution. Therefore, strengthening the office is paramount.

Ultimately, this is a call to CJ Koome to move fast to clean up the Judiciary. She has committed to reviewing pending cases with a view to unlocking the hurdles. She ought to act quickly and decisively. Concerted efforts are required to resolve long-standing cases and, importantly, identify and tackle judicial officers notorious for delaying court matters.