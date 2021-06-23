Act quickly and firmly to conclude graft cases

What you need to know:

  • Delays in concluding corruption cases is a major blow to the war against the vice.
  • Which is the reason strategies have to be developed to resolve the issue.

The fight against corruption rests on effective investigations and speedy adjudication of the cases. Unfortunately, many high-profile corruption cases never progress because of deliberate schemes to delay them. And this is not new. Neither is it surprising. Corruption fights back, and viciously so.

