Act on fertiliser gift theft

The apparent theft of part of a huge consignment of fertilisers that Russia donated to Kenya last year confirms the endemic incorrigible conduct of some public officials.

The disappearance of 564 tonnes of this vital farming input worth Sh197 million is hardly surprising.

Some Kenyans working in the government and its agencies are often driven by nothing but sheer greed in carrying out their official assignments.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, who has relentlessly exposed the rampant corruption, outright theft and mismanagement of public resources, has once again blown the whistle on this fertiliser embarrassment.

These thieves are not bothered about dragging the country’s image through the mud. Stealing something given free of charge by a foreign country to boost our own nation’s fortunes is extremely disdainful.

The Auditor-General has confirmed that only 33,835 tonnes of raw fertiliser were received instead of the 34,400 tonnes that Russia offered.

Food crop production

This was part of a charm offensive towards African countries following Russia’s waging of war against Ukraine that was globally condemned.

This donation came at a time when Kenya was struggling to boost its food crop production, and the ready-to-use manure was to be distributed to the farmers across the country.

The gift also came at a time when global fertiliser prices had soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In what points to a possible collusion between crooked Kenyans and sly Russian officials, the full donation did not arrive at Mombasa Port.

Even after the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) received less fertiliser than had been pledged, the short-landing was never explained.

The premium attached to the government’s fertiliser subsidy programme is evident in the allocation of a fifth of the agricultural sector’s budget to it.