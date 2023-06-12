Act on Covid-19; we are not out of the woods yet

After the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared an end to the coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world for three years, the government seems to have relaxed its efforts in tackling the disease. On Monday, the Nation reported that patients around the country were battling the coronavirus amid a shortage of medical oxygen as a new wave of infections raged.

The Health ministry seems to have disregarded the global health regulator’s prediction in December of increased cases.

Early last month, the WHO director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, disclosed to the media that Covid-19 had claimed a life every three minutes the previous week, adding, “and that’s just the deaths we know about”. The numbers, shows WHO’s Coronavirus Dashboard, which has collated key statistics since early in the pandemic, are staggering.

As of June 7, it read, there had been 767,750,853 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 6,941,095 deaths, reported to WHO. And as of June 5, a total of 13,396,086,098 vaccine doses had been administered. It further highlighted that Africa had so far recorded 9,534,117 confirmed cases.

The spike in new cases follows a report by Access to Medicine Foundation in April observed that over 30 per cent of emergency care centres in the country have no regular supply of oxygen and “close to 90 per cent of those with oxygen did not have piped oxygen in the emergency department and delivered oxygen directly from the tanks to the patient”.

Last year, the Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed that oxygen availability in public hospitals was low, at 16 per cent. Given that medical oxygen is included in WHO’s model list of essential medicines, the issue is urgent and on a vast scale.