Act on climate change now

The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference – known as COP26 – in Glasgow, Scotland, has served its purpose, which was to highlight the grave challenge the world faces and chart the way forward. The rich nations, which are the major polluters, are promising to cut down on emissions and provide financing to developing nations, which are the most affected by the impact of climate change.

It will be interesting to see how and when these pledges are met. It is in the interest of all, as some experts have pointed out, to move from lip service to climate action. President Uhuru Kenyatta has been calling on the world to help Africa deal with the effects of climate change. He was among the world leaders in Glasgow to make the message loud and visible.

Kenya was among the countries that promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, among other measures. Its own forest cover now stands at 7.2 per cent, which the government is committed to increasing to 10 per cent by next year.

After Glasgow, countries are required to set tougher climate pledges next year. Scientists say tougher measures are needed this decade to avert catastrophic climate change. Some 13 nations have committed themselves to ending the sale of fossil-fuel-powered heavy duty motor vehicles by 2040.

It will take the efforts of all to save the planet from disaster by slowing down global warming. Reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 should help to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Kenyan activists have dismissed the climate deal as too lenient on the rich polluters. The wealthy countries have also broken their pledge for $100 billion annual funding to poor nations to fight climate change. The countries need to develop cleaner energy and fight against climate change-related disasters such as increasing droughts and floods.