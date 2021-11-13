Act on climate change now

Editorial

  • President Kenyatta has been calling on the world to help Africa deal with the effects of climate change.
  • It will take the efforts of all to save the planet from disaster by slowing down global warming.

The recent United Nations Climate Change Conference – known as COP26 – in Glasgow, Scotland, has served its purpose, which was to highlight the grave challenge the world faces and chart the way forward. The rich nations, which are the major polluters, are promising to cut down on emissions and provide financing to developing nations, which are the most affected by the impact of climate change.

