Act fast to avert hunger

The drought that has for several months been wreaking havoc in the arid and semi-arid areas and the coastal region is not going away soon.

The Meteorological Department warns that it will get worse as food shortages increase. Thousands of livestock have perished, causing heavy losses for pastoralist communities.

As the government, relief agencies and donor organisations mobilise resources to avert starvation, the problem is spreading. The latest forecast shows the drought spreading southwards to Ukambani, other coastal areas and the Rift Valley.

More than 2.5 million Kenyans face an acute food shortage, the majority of them in this region where this is a perennial problem. It is in recognition of this major challenge that President Uhuru Kenyatta last month declared the drought a national disaster. That was a signal that the country is in a dire situation that calls for urgent concerted efforts to combat.

Several counties, including Marsabit and Kilifi, are battling starvation. The situation is bleak with the weatherman warning that most of the country will experience poor short rains that will start late and cease early. That will dampen hopes of boosting food stocks as production is likely to plummet.

This leads to an escalation of inter-community conflicts over limited pastures and other resources. It will only worsen as livestock, the major source of livelihood in the drier areas, die in their numbers. It is good to hear that the Kenya Meat Commission is giving a lifeline to herders by buying their animals.

The delivery of relief supplies must be speeded up. However, the lasting solution is to enhance the capacity of locals to boost food production through irrigation.