Account for sacrifice by Kenyans as taxes hiked

Kenyans, especially those in salaried employment, must now brace themselves for tough times ahead. August is going to be a terribly bad month as the government effects major deductions from their salaries.

This comes at a time when most people are struggling to make ends meet. After the Court of Appeal allowed the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has not wasted time in backdating taxes to July 1.

What is a relief for the government, as the National Treasury revealed it was losing Sh500 million in revenue collection daily, is sheer pain and big blow to employers and workers.

With the State Department of Housing declaring July 1 as the commencement day for remitting the 1.5 per cent tax, both employees and employers will have three per cent deductions to cover July and August with only nine days after month-end to remit the levies to the KRA or face harsh penalties.

Pay As You Earn (PAYE) has also been raised to 32.5 per cent for those earning between Sh500,000 and Sh800,000. Those earning more will be taxed at 35 per cent.

This comes at a time when many parents, whose earnings will be drastically reduced, will send their children to school for the third term. They will struggle to buy school uniforms and books, besides paying higher fees. Despite Education ministry warnings, schools still raise fees, citing high food prices. In addition, the government scrapped automatic sponsorship of students who will join public universities from September.

The cost of living has risen by 7.3 per cent, driven by higher prices of food, fuel, electricity and transportation. However, salaries have remained static. Government workers did not get their pay increase in July as they had been promised.