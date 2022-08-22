Accept Supreme Court verdict on poll petition

All eyes are on the Supreme Court after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party beat yesterday’s deadline to file its much-awaited presidential election petition. A tough legal battle to determine the dispute arising from the August 9 presidential election result now looms.

The apex court will, after sifting through the evidence presented before it, endorse or reverse the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect.

Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, who has dismissed the poll result as “null and void”, alleging rigging and blatant malpractices aimed at engineering his defeat, has assembled a competent team of advocates to prove his case. The IEBC and other respondents, including Dr Ruto, also have good counsel.

The decision to seek legal recourse is a vote of confidence in the independence and ability of the court to deliver justice. It’s also a recognition that the country can resolve its internal issues. Anyone with grievances ought to seek legal redress.

Even as he sought to have Ruto’s victory overturned, former Prime Minister Odinga made an important point that external elements should let Kenyans resolve their internal crises.

Kenyans have conducted themselves with admirable maturity since the declaration of the presidential result. There is no reason why law and order should not prevail after the ruling. Let the antagonists urge their supporters to keep the peace.

The crowds that turned up in Nairobi as Mr Odinga and his colleagues headed to the Supreme Court to file the petition were orderly and there was no ugly incident. That spirit should be maintained. The country must never again be let to plunge into chaos and bloodletting—like that following the disputed 2007 presidential election, when 1,500, mostly innocent Kenyans, were slaughtered and thousands displaced.