Able parents should pay fees to ease cash crunch

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 has affected the education sector quite adversely.
  • Parents need to heed the call by school principals and clear fees arrears.

Secondary schools are staring at a cash crunch as they resume classes this week after the mid-term break. There are two reasons for this. First is huge fees arrears owed by parents. Second is delayed cash disbursement from the National Treasury.

