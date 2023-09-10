A transparent IEBC good for democracy

Prudent management of elections to ensure that the true verdict of the voters emerges is the cornerstone of true democratic governance. A country that has held elections every five years without fail since Independence 60 years ago should by now have perfected the system. However, during every election cycle, bitter disputes emerge, especially over the presidential election.

Of course, the presidency is the highest and most-coveted office in the land and the candidates try to do their very best to win it. The presidential race in the August 9, 2022 General Election was quite tight. President William Ruto edged out his closest competitor, Azimio la Umoja One Coalition Party flag bearer Raila Odinga, with just about 200, 000 votes.

The loser filed a petition challenging President Ruto’s victory and after hearing the arguments on both sides, the Supreme Court endorsed his election as the country’s fifth Head of State.

However, an audit of last year’s presidential election result is one of the demands by Azimio to be included in the agenda of the bipartisan talks. But both Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio have agreed on the need to restructure and reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

A stronger and transparent electoral agency is a must to reaffirm public confidence in the electoral system. Elections need not always be the most dreaded period in our country.

Last year’s election might also have plunged the country into chaos. A ‘Nation’ investigation has accessed personal accounts, interviews and court documents that paint a tension-packed 48 hours before the declaration of the presidential result at the Bomas of Kenya national tallying centre.

Our elections have always been generally free and fair. Those who feel aggrieved can challenge the results and they can be nullified and fresh elections ordered. The bipartisan talks provide an opportunity to reform and strengthen the IEBC to better manage elections and enhance democracy.