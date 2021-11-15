A sure way to progress

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

By the end of the year, motorists will be able to use the 15-kilometre Western Bypass in Kiambu County. The assurance that this road will be ready in just a few weeks is good news from Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. It is the latest addition to the magnificent development of road infrastructure that is meant to ease the traffic flow in Nairobi. The bypass runs from Gitaru, west of the capital, through Wangige and Ndenderu to Ruaka in the densely populated outskirts of Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.