A sure way to progress

By the end of the year, motorists will be able to use the 15-kilometre Western Bypass in Kiambu County. The assurance that this road will be ready in just a few weeks is good news from Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. It is the latest addition to the magnificent development of road infrastructure that is meant to ease the traffic flow in Nairobi. The bypass runs from Gitaru, west of the capital, through Wangige and Ndenderu to Ruaka in the densely populated outskirts of Nairobi.

The first major development in recent years was the 56-kilometre Thika Superhighway that is touted as one of the greatest achievements of retired President Mwai Kibaki, who has just turned 90. As he celebrates his birthday, he can look back on his own contribution to streamlining traffic management.

There are several projects that have dramatically changed the face of Nairobi. The Eastern and Southern bypasses already ensure that motorists who have no business in the city centre need not go all the way there. Also expected to be ready for use early next year is the Nairobi Expressway.

This 27-kilometre double-decker highway on Mombasa Road has been touted as the epitome of infrastructure development. It is the first of its kind in this part of the world.

CS Macharia has described the Western Bypass as a game changer in urban mobility. According to him, it is one of the projects that have been completed within the given timeline.

This magnificent highway passes through small towns and is expected to ease congestion in Nairobi as it provides an alternative road for motorists from western Kenya to the central region. They need not go all the way to Nairobi and journey towards their destinations. It will also boost the local economy by attracting investors to this area that is teeming with business opportunities.