A strong Knut good for teachers and education

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) enters a new chapter after the dramatic exit of its forceful secretary-general, Wilson Sossion, at the weekend. Once a formidable union with more than 200,000 members, Knut was nearly brought down to its knees by the combative and abrasive Sossion, who never saw a fight he did not join.

He tussled with everyone — not just government officials but also fellow unionists. Similarly, he stood opposed to every policy and programme without an objective reason.

With time, the union lost credibility and its members scattered. State machinations and internally induced attrition saw its membership fall drastically. By the time of Mr Sossion’s exit, membership had declined to less than 20,000 and its revenues plummeted from Sh140 million a month to Sh12 million, rendering it unable to carry out activities or pay its bills.

Education policies

The need for a strong teachers’ union cannot be gainsaid. It is a constitutional right and expands democratic space. Not only does it defend teachers’ labour rights but also contributes to formulation and execution of education policies and programmes.

But due to the unionists’ antagonism to education reforms, like the Competency-Based Curriculum and teachers’ professional development programmes, Knut was tactfully excluded from the initiatives, to the detriment of the sector.

Knut’s new leadership, under Collins Oyuu, has a tall order: It has to reclaim the union’s lost glory and credibility. First, it must engage the government to push through teachers’ issues, among them the pending salary negotiations. Secondly, it has to engage in education sector policy formulation and programmes to ensure teachers’ interests are articulated.