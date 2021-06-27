A strong Knut good for teachers and education

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) enters a new chapter after the dramatic exit of its forceful secretary-general, Wilson Sossion, at the weekend. Once a formidable union with more than 200,000 members, Knut was nearly brought down to its knees by the combative and abrasive Sossion, who never saw a fight he did not join.

