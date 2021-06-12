A chance to streamline IEBC by hiring the best

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The IEBC has been hamstrung, lacking the full complement of seven commissioners.
  • The electoral agency is too important an institution to be left in such a quagmire.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) selection panel has finally shortlisted 36 applicants to be interviewed and four to fill the commissioners’ slots that have remained vacant for nearly three years. The 36 have been selected from 660 applicants, underscoring the immense interest in the electoral agency.

