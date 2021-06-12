A chance to streamline IEBC by hiring the best

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) selection panel has finally shortlisted 36 applicants to be interviewed and four to fill the commissioners’ slots that have remained vacant for nearly three years. The 36 have been selected from 660 applicants, underscoring the immense interest in the electoral agency.

Needless to say, the IEBC has been hamstrung, lacking the full complement of seven commissioners, and well below the minimum of five who are needed to form the quorum and transact its business. It has been limping along with a chairman and two commissioners.

The electoral agency is too important an institution to be left in such a quagmire. What is surprising is the inordinately long time it has taken to fill those vacancies. The IEBC plays a key role as the umpire in the often bitterly fought elections to democratically pick leaders right from the grassroots to the highest office in the land – the presidency.

Huge task ahead

The hiccups notwithstanding, this country has over the years distinguished itself on the continent and internationally for conducting generally free and fair elections. While some other African countries have suffered military dictatorships and repression in the past, Kenya has since independence – nearly six decades ago – held its general elections without fail.

As the panel chair, Dr Elizabeth Muli, aptly put it, the desire to serve one’s country is an act of patriotism. However, this job comes with a fat salary and other perks, and we hope that is not the real motivation.