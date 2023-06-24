A boost for fish farming 

The introduction of a new improved species of tilapia is good news for the local fishing industry. It is going to boost commercial fish farming.

The new breed is a huge contribution by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute (KMFRI) and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) to efforts to address the dwindling stocks in Lake Victoria and an influx of cheap fish imports from China.

Fishing is a major source of proteins and livelihood for communities in the lake region, the Rift Valley lakes and coastal areas. It is unfair that Chinese fishermen and traders have been reaping huge benefits as poverty bites local fish folk.

The new Nile Tilapia F-8 developed by the two organisations is just what the fish farmers have been wishing for. Its faster growth rate, which reduces the period of harvesting, enables two seasons annually. Fish farming is becoming increasingly popular across the country. The new tilapia is the culmination of years of selective breeding that has yielded eight strains of the fish. It is resilient to drastic changes in climate and emerging diseases.

The demand for fish is 450,000 tonnes. This has seen numerous commercial farms sprout throughout the country. However, aquaculture produces only 35,000 tonnes. Some 50,000 tonnes of fish are imported from China, but Kenyans prefer local fish. There are 6,000 cages in Lake Victoria, producing only 10,000 tonnes. Fish farming is a promising enterprise, especially for young people and youth groups.