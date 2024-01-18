A big test for counties

The 47 counties have made a tangible contribution to national development amid major challenges. This is so despite falling short of some of the great expectations. The story of the functions yet to be fully devolved speaks volumes about the unrealised objectives.

Health is a devolved function that is still largely controlled from the centre in terms of policy and staff recruitment. The counties lack the capacity to take full charge of this important function. Debate has also been raging on the attempt by the national government to take charge of early childhood development education (ECDE), which, constitutionally, is also a devolved function. As the counties wait longer to take charge, they are missing out on the Sh272.2 billion they would receive if they took full charge of all the pending devolved functions.

Devolution Principal Secretary Terry Mbaika has hinted that the counties will have to wait until next year to access those substantial resources and be able to enhance grassroots development. The transfer of these functions is at the core of a standoff between the national and county governments. It is a delicate matter that must be handled carefully to ensure a seamless ceding of those responsibilities.

According to the PS, the national government is still holding onto devolved functions in some 12 sectors. Any outstanding issues must be ironed out to meet the 60-day deadline by President William Ruto for agreements to be reached.

Those key sectors include trade, regional development authorities, tourism, wildlife, culture, agriculture, health, energy, lands, public works, housing and urban development, education, environment and disaster management. This is a vast scope, hence the need for meticulous planning and capacity building to manage the functions.