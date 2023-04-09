210-year jail term a big warning to sex pests

A 210-year jail sentence is an emphatic punishment for the heinous crimes of a man who has no business being in our civilised society. The verdict should send a clear message to all of his kind that such behaviour will never be condoned.

An Eldoret court found the 55-year-old man guilty of multiple sexual offences for which he must pay the price. The conviction and sentence are a massive score against all the sex pests in the country.

They can run but cannot hide. And this is what awaits them should they be finally caught. Of course, he will only serve 50 years in jail, as the sentences will run concurrently. However, nothing could have captured the enormity of the fitting punishment for serial rape offences and several robberies.

This man went on the rampage for three years, inflicting pain and suffering on innocent women and deserves to be put away for as long as he lives. Senior Principal Magistrate Naomi Wairimu deserves kudos for laying down the law after confirming the charges against the man, whose co-accused were acquitted.

While robbers often commit rape as well, this sexual crime is also widespread in homes, sometimes involving spouses and close relatives, and in other places. In only four months during the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, for example, more than 5,000 rape cases were reported across the country. This was an average of 41 people raped every day.

Sadly, though, this devious offence is perhaps the most highly underreported crime. According to available statistics, only one out of 20 women will report rape and only one in six will seek medical assistance. A 2014 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics study found that 14 per cent of women in the country have experienced sexual violence. Some of these incidents lead to teenage pregnancy.

There is, of course, a lot of work still to be done by the authorities to get more of the suspects arraigned and made to pay for their sins, if convicted. This abuse of women and girls violates their dignity and undermines their personal confidence. It also hampers their ability to achieve their goals in life.