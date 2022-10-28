Work cut out for Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

New Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba formally took over yesterday from Ms Amina Mohamed after being sworn into office on Thursday at State House, Nairobi. He finds a full in tray at the ministry.

Having served in the same docket briefly at the tail-end of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration (2012-2013), Mr Namwamba is certainly no stranger to sports management. He says he will prioritise resolving Kenya’s suspension by the world football governing body, Fifa, and addressing the doping scourge in athletics.

The Kenya Swimming Federation and the Kenya Badminton Federation have also been suspended by their respective world federations owing to years of leadership wrangles.

Kenya’s sports infrastructure is in a shambles, with renovations and construction of key stadiums having stalled.

The Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, the Kamariny Stadium in Iten and Mombasa County Stadium are among the key facilities where work has stalled since 2016, yet hundreds of millions of shillings have been voted for the works over the years.

Save for the cash reward scheme introduced by the President Kibaki in 2003, the country’s sportsmen and women feel largely neglected.

The formation of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund has worked well, with most federations benefitting as the government undertook to sponsor teams and facilitate the hosting of major international events. However, the Fund’s structure needs a complete overhaul and better administration.

There was relief after Ms Amina disbanded Football Federation of Kenya in November last year over graft allegations. However, the Caretaker Committee headed by retired judge Aaron Ringera hasn’t provided any solution to the protracted impasse.

National teams have also missed out on continental and World Cup qualification tournaments, leaving many livelihoods at stake.

Add to that about 30 cases of athletes flouting anti-doping rules and you have a real threat to Kenya’s reputation in world athletics.