Why FKF needs a reset

The Football Kenya Federation will hold a Special General Meeting today.The meeting is expected, amongst other things, to pass resolutions that will set the ball rolling for the eagerly anticipated FKF elections that will in turn usher in new leadership in a sports body that is, quite frankly, crying out for real change in how it is managed.

The current federation office has been in perpetual upheaval. From questions of incompetence and corruption to challenges over its legitimacy, from struggling clubs and players to a dearth in sponsorship, the seasons have been a struggle for, ironically, the most popular sport in the country.

It is a wonder the current office has survived this long.

That is why the FKF needs a reset. Delegates who will attend today's SGM must pass resolutions that will get the federation back on the path of competent management under the laws of the land and indeed those of the world football governing body, Fifa.

Already there is disquiet over the Electoral Code that has been proposed for use in the coming elections. That the code, which was used in the controversy laden polls of 2020, which were cancelled twice by the courts, was in fact annulled by the Sports Dispute Tribunal on grounds that it was unreasonable and designed to lock out potential aspirants. The incumbent FKF secretary also does seem to have undue influence in the electoral process tacitly rendering the playing field uneven.

It is telling that even after the SDT provisionally allowed the current office to operate on conditions it aligned the FKF constitution with the 2013 Sports Act, little has been done to comply with the court's directive.