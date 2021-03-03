Exercise transparency in Covid-19 vaccination

Yesterday’s headline, “Politicians jump the line for Covid-19 jab”, was greeted by almost universal outrage: The public angry as what they knew would happen but hoped would not was happening, and from Afya House, that house of infamy, apoplexy at what officials dismissed as a figment of the Nation’s imagination.

The story was solidly reported, the Nation’s professional obligation to seek comment from the Health ministry was satisfactorily discharged and the source(s) protected. Of course, there is always the chance that the source misled the reporter or was mistaken, which, on this occasion, is quite insignificant.

That does not mean the Nation does not support the vaccination campaign or appreciate the work by the ministry and its experts in the fight against Covid-19. Far from it. Those screaming on Twitter that Kenyans will die because the Nation has exposed a plot by politicians to jump the queue are panicking for reasons other than a concern for public welfare.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his lieutenants have been passionate and devoted in the fight against the virus. In some aspects, such as the initial contact tracing, the decisions to lock down, or open up, were timed well and saved lives.

Absolute transparency

But it would have been a surprise if the privileged did not make an attempt at jumping the queue. The entitlement, selfishness and casual disregard for the welfare of the average Kenyan is what spawned has one of the most corrupt political systems. There is no hope the vaccine will be the harbour of sanity in a sea of wanton theft and privileged access to shared resources.

Let us continue to religiously observe the hygiene regimen. Eventually, there will be enough vaccine for all.

The ministry should practice absolute transparency — publishing widely how many doses there are and how, where and when they will be dispensed. Let the public audit how the vaccine, which is paid for by all of us, is shared out. Kenyans are happy to let frontline workers— doctors, nurses and security officers, and other sensitive and critical personnel, like certain categories of officials in strategic appointments, go first.