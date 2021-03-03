Exercise transparency in Covid-19 vaccination

By  Editorial

  • The ministry should practice absolute transparency — publishing widely how many doses there are and how, where and when they will be dispensed.
  • Let the public audit how the vaccine, which is paid for by all of us, is shared out.

Yesterday’s headline, “Politicians jump the line for Covid-19 jab”, was greeted by almost universal outrage: The public angry as what they knew would happen but hoped would not was happening, and from Afya House, that house of infamy, apoplexy at what officials dismissed as a figment of the Nation’s imagination.

