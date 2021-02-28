Support teams for Tokyo

The next one month will be crucial for table tennis and shooting sports in the quest to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

But with the Olympics beckoning and some members of Team Kenya already at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, for bubble training camp, the two sports face a tall order. Table tennis is yet to grace the Olympics while shooters, who were regulars, last participated in the Games in Atlanta, USA, in 1996.

Four table tennis players are preparing for the world singles qualification tournament due March 14-17 in Doha, Qatar, while seven firers are eyeing qualification from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup that is scheduled for March 15 to 28 in Delhi, India. Should they qualify, the sports people will be an inspiration to other ‘minor’ sports still seeking to qualify for Tokyo.

But, needless to say, qualification will always be a tall order if such sports are not supported much early with resources such as facilities, equipment and funds. Shooting and table tennis need indoor facilities and funds but these are hard to come by.

Wild cards

The respective federations ought to partner with the government to see that some of these things are provided on time. For instance, shooting equipment donated by ISSF has been wasting away at the government warehouse since October last year with Kenya Shooting Sport Federation (KSSF) waiting for the authorities to help them to clear it.

It is encouraging that 80 sportsmen and women, including three team sports, have qualified for the July 23-August 8 Games. They include Kenya Sevens Shujaa, Kenya Sevens Lionesses and women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers. Some 46 athletes have attained qualifying times or marks in athletics while swimming has two wild cards.