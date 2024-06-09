







Stymie the giraffe meat craze fuelling poaching









The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) literally has a tall order on its hands: The threat posed by poachers targeting the huge, beautiful and graceful long-necked giraffes for meat, which is being mostly sold in refugee camps in the northeastern region. Locals and refugees believe eating the meat can enhance sexual desire. The bizarre fad is fuelling a poaching war that is bound to have disastrous consequences. The government agency’s key mandate is to protect wildlife, which is the country’s rich natural heritage. Wild animals are a major tourist attraction, yielding the revenue the country badly needs.

Quite disturbing, therefore, is the news that giraffe meat has become rather popular in Garissa County over a weird belief that it is an aphrodisiac. This is worrying just like the illegal hunters who slaughter elephants for their tusks and rhinos for their horns.

In China, the rhino horn is traditional medicine but has also been increasingly used as a status symbol, displaying wealth and success. This has spawned a lucrative market in Asia that could drive rhinos into extinction. Giraffes and antelopes are becoming the most hunted animals by the locals. Refugees, mostly from Somalia, do not have livestock and see these wild animals as an alternative source of meat.

Last week, police arrested four men who had reportedly killed a giraffe, amid reports of the animals being slaughtered on a weekly basis. There is a need for heightened surveillance and monitoring to help curb poaching. Body parts and hides are going to illegal domestic and foreign markets.

Though not necessarily threatened with extinction, the giraffe is covered under the laws protecting iconic species. The new threat poses a huge risk as it could erode the gains in wildlife conservation. It could ultimately dent tourism, an industry that is a top foreign exchange earner.