Strictly vet dam projects

Mention of dam construction projects immediately conjures up in the minds of many increasingly sceptical Kenyans images of major rip-offs. It is simply because these projects make a mockery of the government’s stated plan to construct 100 mega-dams to improve water supply and sanitation and also food security.

Quite notorious are the Arror and Kimwarer dams in the North Rift, which have become the manifestation of endemic corruption in the implementation of mega government projects. Through these two, billions of shillings in loans obtained by the government were looted by some crooked officials in shady contracts.

The dam projects were commissioned after billions had been paid out to the contractors but there was absolutely nothing on the ground. A number of people were arraigned for allegedly conspiring to defraud the government of nearly Sh60 billion.

Last December all the accused, including some former top government officials, were acquitted by a Nairobi court. And the pursuit of the looted funds appears to have ended right there.

New Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa’s announcement that work on the stalled Itare and Arror dam projects will resume early next year will certainly be received with some scepticism in various quarters. Itare is in Nakuru County and Arror in Elgeyo-Marakwet. But the CS has also disclosed that the Kimwarer Dam’s revival will be delayed due to technical issues.

However, Bomet County’s Bosto Dam’s construction is reportedly set to begin after the government secured funding from China, ending a 10-year delay. CS Mugaa has also announced plans to revive the stalled Sh26 million Olopito irrigation project in Narok County.