Stop new tobacco risk





Tobacco is, first and foremost, a health hazard, even though the crop and its products are a source of income and jobs. This is why there are stringent rules to curb smoking in public places to protect non-smokers. A ban on public advertising and warnings displayed prominently on cigarette packets and the enforcement of laws, rules and regulations have led to a reduction in smoking, minimising the health threat tobacco causes.

But there is a new danger that must be flagged. Manufacturers are using misleading advertisements to lure unsuspecting consumers to get hooked to new products. The government has warned about a rise in the use of nicotine pouches, vapes and electronic cigarettes, especially among young people. This threatens to erode the gains in sensitisation about the risk of tobacco use. After all, the non-smoke-producing products contain the same deadly nicotine as those that are burnt.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says that despite a decline in tobacco consumption from 12 per cent in 2014 to nine per cent in 2022, there has been a proliferation of new products.

The biggest worry is that the new products are marketed as less harmful and targeted at the youth. They have appealing and enticing designs and flavours with the marketing based on false health claims. The Ministry of Health should increase awareness of the grave danger from both the conventional and new tobacco products.

This year’s World No Tobacco Day, to be marked tomorrow, is themed “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference”. It aligns with the WHO’s “Stop the Lies” campaign to shield young people from the tobacco industry’s manipulation.