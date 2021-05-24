Stop killing of suspects

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Armed robbery is always an emotive subject because of the viciousness with which individual criminals or gangs attack their victims. It’s not unusual for people disgusted with the callous actions of armed criminals to call for an eye for an eye. This also explains the tendency by mobs to take the law into their own hands and even lynch suspects.

