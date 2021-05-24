Stop killing of suspects

Armed robbery is always an emotive subject because of the viciousness with which individual criminals or gangs attack their victims. It’s not unusual for people disgusted with the callous actions of armed criminals to call for an eye for an eye. This also explains the tendency by mobs to take the law into their own hands and even lynch suspects.

The deadly criminals, including terrorists, have a disdain for life. Terrorists relish inflicting pain and destruction. However, recent incidents in which people have been abducted only for their bodies to turn up in rivers far away have caused a lot of concern. The most recent is the killing of a Somali-American businessman.

This incident follows the disappearance and death of four men from Kitengela in Kajiado County. The bodies of two of the men, who lived flashy lives and were suspected of involvement in violent crime, were also dumped in a river. There is an uncanny similarity in the way they met their deaths. Ours is a civilised society where the presumption of innocence until proven guilty is cardinal.

All suspects must be taken through due process to determine their guilt or innocence and mete out appropriate punishment. The Somali-American’s ghastly death smacks of the makings of a deal gone sour. Did whoever killed this man want to conceal something?

Such killings are bound to set a bad precedent, which is utter disregard for the rule of law. It’s also a throwback to the days of rampant extrajudicial killings. This is ironical, occurring in a country where the clamour for the abolition of capital punishment has intensified in recent times.