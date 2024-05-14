Stem chaos following reopening of schools

The chaos following the reopening of schools for the second term was bound to happen.

Many of them were simply not yet ready to welcome back learners after the heavy rains and resulting devastating floods. Comprehensive measures must now be taken to clear the way for learning to begin in earnest countrywide. This is particularly challenging for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates and their teachers.

Hundreds of learners and teachers in the flood-hit areas have had to seek shelter in other schools as their own remain swamped. With toilets damaged and school compounds flooded, this is a perfect recipe for water-borne disease outbreaks. Already, a number of cholera cases have been confirmed in the coastal region.

In some places, villagers who have been camping in schools after their homes were swept away by floods are being evicted. This is going to compound the adverse effects of the massive flooding and destruction. While learning should resume, the plight of others affected by the menace near some schools cannot be simply ignored. School administrators and public health authorities must come up with measures to help curb the spread of diseases.

The raging school-reopening mess is proof of lack of preparedness. It is encouraging, however, that some schools in the worst-hit areas are not reopening just yet. The Law Society of Kenya has criticised the government for reopening schools without fully assessing and taking steps to ensure the safety of learners. Some 50 schools across the country have reportedly been submerged, access roads cut off and buildings damaged by the floods. Even if the repairs and reconstruction of these facilities starts now, it will require a bit more time even where funds have already been provided.