Stars prospects a worry

National football team Harambee Stars' stuttering performance in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers Group F campaign is a major cause for concern.

In their latest home match, in Lilongwe, the Stars played out to a one-all draw with a lowly Burundi's Swallows in Lilongwe. Supporters had expected them to bag all three points but that came a cropper.

The match was played in Malawi since Kenya lacks a stadium that is certified by Fifa to host an international game. Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, both in Nairobi, and currently closed for renovations, had been declared unfit for matches. Kenya has also lost away 2-1 to Gabon’s Panthers before recovering to defeat Seychelles, another low-ranked team in African football, 3-0.

That, and with African champions Cote d’Ivoire as the next opponent for coach Engin Firat’s side in Lilongwe tomorrow, effectively leaves Kenya with a huge task to a first-ever Fifa World Cup Finals.

The Srars' struggle is despite being accorded by the government adequate resources to prepare them, including high-profile friendlies with Russia, Qatar and South Sudan. Besides, Firat seems not to get it right with his team selection, including inviting several foreign-based players, like Bruce Kamau from as far as Australia, only to drop them days to the match.