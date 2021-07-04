Stage successful contest

The Kenyan squad of 44 athletes faces the difficult but manageable task of retaining the overall title when the country hosts the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Complex (MISC), Kasarani, in Nairobi, on August 17-22.

On Saturday, Athletics Kenya (AK) named a squad of 24 men and 20 women for the 18th edition of the junior track and field championships. Zenah Jemutai is the only surviving member of the national team that won the overall title in the 2018 edition of the championship in Tampere, Finland, where Kenya won 11 medals — six gold, four silver and one bronze.

The postponement of the competition from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic meant that most of the athletes who won medals for Kenya in Tampere are ineligible to compete.

At the four-day national trials held at MISC last week, the juniors registered impressive times. That is an indicator that they can perform better next month when Kenya hosts the championship for the first time.

It was exciting to watch new talent come through and we would like to congratulate the athletes for the great effort they have shown in spite of disruptions to the sporting calendar due to the pandemic.

However, AK still has a lot of work to do as far as the sprint and field events are concerned. With the exception of the men's 400 metres race and 400m hurdles, no athletes attained the qualifying standard in the sprints and field events.

AK must come up with a deliberate plan to develop athletes in these disciplines and ensure that they graduate to the senior ranks so as to diversify the sources of medals for the country.