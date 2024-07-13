Sort out CBC transition

The transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) continues to be dogged by serious challenges and confusion. They include a shortage of teachers and classrooms.

Unless these are addressed, the envisaged gains from the changeover from the 8-4-4 system might never be realised.

The CBC is the prescribed solution for the shortcomings in the old education system. It is more practical, hence the need for adequate facilities and appropriate tuition.

Time is running out for putting up infrastructure for the Junior Secondary School (JSS), which comprises Grades 7, 8 and 9. Controversy has been raging on whether the Grade 9 students should be moved to secondary schools or should remain in the primary section.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu had addressed this issue before President William Ruto sacked his Cabinet. CS Machogu had ruled that the 1.3 million Grade 8 learners to transition to Grade 9 in January should remain in primary schools. This was in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party of Education Reforms,

However, Education officials feel that since there will be no Form One in January next year, the Grade Nine learners should be moved to secondary schools to make use of the facilities that would have remained idle. The government has also allocated Sh3.5 billion for the construction of 1,000 additional classrooms countrywide.

Quite encouraging is the intervention of the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), which is set to pilot the Grade 9 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) between July 15 and 19. It will involve 5,875 leaders in 235 schools.

This will assess the readiness for the implementation of the KJSEA to replace the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination. It will see the first CBC cohort move to senior school.

Every effort should be made to streamline the transition for the benefit of the learners and the country.